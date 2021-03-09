The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How Many QAnons Are There, Anyway?

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

span>James Shanahan, Indiana University It’s hard to know how many people actually believe the key tenets of QAnon’s claims, including that devil-worshipping, cannibalistic pedophiles are somehow running the world. Its adherents have caused violence and insurrection, as happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and had raised concerns about a second attack on March 4. Both the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have released bulletins warning of the possibility of future violence from domestic terrorists, potentially including QAnon followers. If lots of people follow QAnon, is it the case that – as one pollster put it – a significant portion of the American electorate has gone “bonkers”?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/how-many-qanons-are-there-anyway

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version