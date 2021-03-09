Why Are Right Wing Extremists Obsessed With The Byzantine Empire?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 05:30 Hits: 6

Roland Betancourt, University of California, Irvine From Charlottesville to the Capitol, medieval imagery has been repeatedly on show at far-right rallies and riots in recent years. Displays of Crusader shields and tattoos derived from Norse and Celtic symbols are of little surprise to medieval historians like me who have long documented the appropriation of the Middle Ages by today’s far right. But amid all the expected Viking imagery and nods to the Crusaders has been another dormant “medievalism” that has yet to be fully acknowledged in reporting on both the far right and conspiracy theorist movements: the Byzantine Empire.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/why-are-right-wing-extremists-obsessed