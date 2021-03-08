Of Course Republican Cruelty Is The Point

Articles

Republicans are just being Republicans: ... the $1.9 trillion [COVID relief] bill is awaiting a vote in the Senate. But that won’t happen for a while yet, not because there aren’t the votes to pass it but, instead, because Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has decided to force the chamber to read the 628-page bill in its entirety. The effect isn’t to change the outcome. Instead, it’s to delay the inevitable. This was after Senate Republicans voted as a bloc to not even begin debate on the extremely popular bill. Vice President Harris had to break the 50-50 tie in order to allow debate to proceed. Also: Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) will slow down the confirmation of Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Department of Justice....

