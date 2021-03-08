Connie Schultz Warns White People: 'This Fight Is Our Fight For Voting Rights' Too

Articles

On International Women's Day, allow me to elevate one of my all-time favorites, Connie Schultz. She appeared on Jonathan Capehart's show yesterday and absolutely dragged the Republican Party by their hairy earlobes onto the carpet and read them for filth. The specific catalyst of her ire was their argument before the Supreme Court this week about voting rights. "I am kind of worked up," she said. "But mostly because of listening to that Republican lawyer arguing before the Supreme Court. If the Republicans are so worried about being at a disadvantage to Democrats, they can do a number of things to change it." Here comes the list: "They can support voting rights, for example, and not try to be doing everything they can to support the oppression of voters. They can support reproductive rights. That would be an advantage for them almost immediately," Schultz rattled off. What novel ideas! She continued, "They, too, could have supported this bill that will now cut the poverty rate in half. And really importantly, they can finally acknowledge, they can take responsibility for supporting Donald Trump, whose disregard for American lives cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans, and has left us a nation in grief." You mean, they might recover what little respect people (god knows who, but some people, I guess) had for them if they acknowledged their mistakes and apologized? Gosh!

