Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 17:09 Hits: 6

An insurrection task force directed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says U.S. Capitol Police need more support to address security weaknesses. The review was led by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré.

(Image credit: Susan Walsh/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/08/973991366/review-of-jan-6-riot-urges-more-police-mobile-fencing