Biden Forms Gender Policy Council On International Women's Day

Monday, 08 March 2021

This is an intriguing battle looming on The War on Women: Biden to sign executive orders focused on women’s rights President Biden will sign executive orders Monday establishing a Gender Policy Council and directing the Department of Education to review the federal law Title IX, according to administration officials. Why it matters: The Biden administration is signaling its priorities to advance gender equity and equality as women, particularly women of color, have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

