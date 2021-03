Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 04:49 Hits: 7

The former Minneapolis officer accused of killing George Floyd faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The trial will begin with jury selection, which could take weeks.

(Image credit: Ramsey County Sheriff's Office/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/07/974652778/trial-of-former-officer-derek-chauvin-set-to-begin-monday