Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 12:50 Hits: 3

Formally known as the "American Rescue Plan," it includes a $1400 stimulus check, more money allotted for free-of-charge vaccines and distribution and extended unemployment benefits.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/07/974525984/biden-thanks-american-people-after-congress-passes-covid-19-relief-bill