Maria Bartiromo Laughs In Lindsey Graham's Face After He Fear Mongers About '1 Million' Migrants

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday struggled to believe Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after he claimed that there would be an "invasion" of "1 million" migrants by the summer of 2021. Graham made the assertion during an interview on Fox News. "By the summer, you're going to have a million people coming into this country illegally," Graham ranted. "All because the liberals can do it." "A million people sounds like it's more than a couple of years totals by the way," Bartiromo laughed, doubting Graham's claim. "2021 -- a million people, that's more than '18 and '19." "Get ready for an invasion at the border," Graham replied before Bartiromo cut to commercial.

