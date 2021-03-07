Fox Host Busts Blackburn On 'Blue State Bailout' Lie: 'Red States Get A Lot Of Money Too'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 19:00 Hits: 8

Fox News host Eric Shawn on Sunday challenged Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) after she claimed that the COVID-19 relief bill was delayed because Democrats "wanted people to suffer." "The Democrats did not want timely relief prior to the election," Blackburn told Shawn in an interview on Fox News. "They wanted people to suffer and Nancy Pelosi told us why. She said because they felt like it would help them win the election." Shawn interrupted: "Do you think it really is fair to say Democrats wanted people to suffer? I mean, they don't want people to suffer." "They delayed relief when people were saying we desperately need relief," Blackburn argued. "They delayed money to small businesses when small businesses were saying we need another round of PPP. That was a choice they made." Blackburn went on to insist that only 9% of the latest relief bill is related to COVID-19, a claim that Politifact has rated as "half true." "So whether you want to say it was fair or not fair, it is an action they took," the Tennessee Republican continued. "And it is an admission that they have made. So I think it was just really unfortunate that it was their choice." Even though Blackburn voted against the latest COVID-19 relief bill, she argued that people "desperately need help."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/fox-news-host-busts-marsha-blackburn-blue