Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 22:17 Hits: 9

Research from New York University found that far-right accounts known for spreading misinformation drive engagement at higher rates than other news sources.

(Image credit: Ben Margot/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/06/974394783/far-right-misinformation-is-thriving-on-facebook-a-new-study-shows-just-how-much