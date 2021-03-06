Tuberville's Anti-Trans Amendment Fails With 1 Dem Voting FOR And 1 GOP Voting Against It

Articles

Disgusting and hateful Senator Tommy Tuberville tried to get an Amendment passed that would have prevented schools from getting funding if they allow transgender students to compete in sports. Sen. Joe Manchin — a Democrat — voted in SUPPORT of the Amendment, while Sen. Lisa Murkowski — a Republican — voted AGAINST it. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) blasted Tuberville for the measure that would have blocked funding for schools that allow transgender athletes to participate in women’s sports. Murray came out and called a spade a spade, saying that this stunt by Tuberville was “simply an attempt to discriminate against transgender students.” She added, "For the love of god, can’t we just have a little bit of heart and compassion in this world for someone who doesn’t look or live exactly like you? All students, including transgender students, benefit from participating in sports to challenge themselves, to improve fitness, to be part of a team." Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) NOT having this Tuberville amendment: "...simply an attempt to discriminate against transgender students.""For the love of God can't we just have a little bit of heart and compassion in this world for someone who doesn't look or live exactly like you." pic.twitter.com/SVIFHdGpbk

