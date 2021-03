Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 18:20 Hits: 6

The Senate is teeing up a vote for next week on Merrick Garland's nomination to lead the Justice Department.Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) laid the groundwork for the next tranche of President Biden's Cabinet picks, including...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/541955-senate-to-vote-next-week-on-garlands-ag-nomination