Norm Ornstein Offers Master Class In How Dems Can Gut Filibusters

Saturday, 06 March 2021

Congressional historian Norm Ornstein was Lawrence O'Donnell's guest Thursday night to talk about filibusters. "His new article in the Washington Post is entitled 'Democrats cannot kill the filibuster, but they can gut it," O'Donnell said. "Norm, let's get to your two biggest ideas. Let's start with the present and voting way of determining the threshold here and how that actually used to be the rule." "So, Lawrence, the last time the filibuster was changed for legislation in a fundamental way in 1975, the lore is that they lowered the threshold from two-thirds to three-fifths. But it didn't work that way," Ornstein said. "It was before this, two-thirds of those present and voting and now it's three-fifths of the entire Senate. As you said, the burden now is on the majority. Now, if you have a 'present and voting' voting standard and you go around the clock, if the minority doesn't show up, if, say, 20 members don't show up, then under the three-fifths standard you only need 48 senators to invoke that cloture, stop the debate. And if it's a absolute standard, if you decided to go around the clock, the minority doesn't have to show up at all.

