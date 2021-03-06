BREAKING: Senate Passes Biden's COVID Relief Bill: 50-49

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 17:47 Hits: 6

Americans will receive an additional $1,400 check, and $300 monthly income through October if they qualify for relief under the bill that passed today in the Senate. Senator Leahy announced passage of the bill, 50-49, along strict party lines. Every Democrat present voted Yes, every Republican voted No. Leahy announces the Covid relief bill has passed, and a round of applause ensues pic.twitter.com/3N4JO4WWdH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2021 According to the AP: The bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, extended emergency unemployment benefits, and vast piles of spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, states and cities, schools and ailing industries, along with tax breaks to help lower-earning people, families with children and consumers buying health insurance. [...] Under their compromise, $300 weekly emergency unemployment checks — on top of regular state benefits — would be renewed, with a final payment made Oct. 6. There would also be tax breaks on some of those payments, helping people the pandemic abruptly tossed out of jobs and risked tax penalties on the benefits.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/relief-biden-senate-passes