Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 07:23 Hits: 1

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was among of former President Donald Trump’s most outspoken ideological allies when Trump was in office. Now, with President Joe Biden in the White House, many in Brazil are expecting changes that some dread and others welcome. For VOA, Edgar Maciel reports from Sao Paulo.

Camera: Edgar Maciel Producer: Marcus Harton

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/after-trump-boon-brazil-frets-about-what-biden-might-do-4596746