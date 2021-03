Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 22:44 Hits: 0

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson (R) said Friday that he has not decided on whether to run for reelection next year but hinted that retiring after the end of his second term is “probably my preference now.” Johnson made a vow to serve only two terms...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/541884-ron-johnson-says-leaving-office-after-2022-probably-my-preference-now