Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

House Democrats are introducing a wave of strategic legislation from guns to immigration, including recently passed bills on elections and policing. But the 50-50 Senate puts their future in limbo.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/05/973636765/democrats-control-washington-but-that-doesnt-mean-their-agenda-will-pass