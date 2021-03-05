No, Filibusters Really Don't Promote Bipartisanship

Articles

Published on Friday, 05 March 2021

Rachel Maddow and Sen. Chris Murphy dove into the filibuster last night after Sen. "Russian Ron" Johnson forced the public reading of the Democratic pandemic relief bill. Murphy said Republicans would be "much less willing to use it" if they had to put on a show, and said unless it's to get something Americans really want, filibusters actually have the opposite effect. "The reason there hasn't been a change in the filibuster rules already is, as far as we can tell from the outside, a couple of your more moderate colleagues, Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin don't want a change in the filibuster bill. Can you tell us if anybody is talking to them about these things, reforming it or tweaking it to make it more meaningful. Are those things happening? They are the ones that have to be moved here," Maddow said. "I understand folks' impatience," Murphy said. "We are, of course, only about 30 days into the new president's term, only two months into this new session. And so we are having conversations inside the caucus about how we can reform the rules. But I don't know that we should expect that they are going to bear fruit immediately.

