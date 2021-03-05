The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Friday News Dump: Republicans Heart Neanderthals -- And Other News

As we know, life in these United States has all too frequently outrun the ability of our satire manufacturers to keep up. It seems like every day, I look at The Onion and mistake it for a real headline story, or I hear some news that hearkens back to a Simpsons bit -- or a South Park episode. So naturally, the Republicans say, "Hold my beer!" Following Pres. Biden's comments that "the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking" regarding the lifting of mask mandates, Sen. Rubio demanded an apology for people with Neanderthal genes and Sen. Blackburn proudly discussed the 'Neanderthal Caucus'.https://t.co/C12kYVCbjF — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 5, 2021 Marsha Blackburn responds to Biden's "Neanderthal" comments w/ impassioned defense of Neanderthals: "Neanderthals are hunter-gatherers, they're protectors of their family, they're resilient, they're resourceful, they tend to their own. So I think Joe Biden needs to rethink [it]." pic.twitter.com/758y7urJKZ

https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/friday-news-dump-its-south-parks-world-we

