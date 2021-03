Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 10:04 Hits: 6

Johnson, a big Trump supporter, is facing scrutiny for comments including whether the Capitol insurrection was "armed." Some worry he might renege on a pledge not to run for a 3rd term.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/05/973929412/wisconsin-senator-ron-johnson-faces-backlash-for-questioning-election-results