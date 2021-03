Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 10:04 Hits: 10

When Texas's Gov. rescinded the state's mask mandate, reaction was swift and intense. Many businesses want customers to return, but there's concern about employees who still haven't gotten vaccinated.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/05/973929471/texas-governors-decision-to-lift-mask-mandate-draws-strong-reactions