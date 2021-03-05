The Black Church Has Been A Force In American Politics Since Before Black Americans Could Vote

Articles

This installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast explores the role that the Black church plays in American politics, through initiatives like “souls to the polls” and beyond. Joining the podcast are Emory University political science professor Andra Gillespie, Pew Research Center senior researcher Besheer Mohamed as well as Stacey Holman, the director of PBS’s recent documentary series “The Black Church.”

