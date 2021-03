Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 00:12 Hits: 10

Trump appointee Michael Pack hoped to fire top executives who challenged him at the U.S. Agency for Global Media. When he couldn't, Pack paid a high-profile law firm millions to investigate them.

(Image credit: U.S. Agency for Global Media)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/04/973765185/trump-appointee-at-voa-parent-paid-law-firm-millions-to-investigate-his-own-staf