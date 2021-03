Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 01:28 Hits: 12

Parents and children arriving at the border would be more quickly released within 72 hours, sources say.

(Image credit: Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/04/973860288/biden-administration-moves-to-speed-up-processing-of-migrants-in-family-detentio