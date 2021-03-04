The Capitol Braces For Another MAGA Insurrection Today

Articles

The Trump “inauguration” conspiracy theory is as hard to follow as the other QAnon theories but it goes something like this: An 1871 act of Congress did away with the U.S. government and because March 4th was our country’s inauguration day until 1933, Trump will be inaugurated as the 19th U.S. president today and the first legitimate one since Ulysses S. Grant. Crazy, yes. But no crazier than, say, Pizzagate, which inspired a real gunman to fire his assault rifle in a Washington, D.C. pizzeria after he decided to “self-investigate” the Pizzagate theory that Hillary Clinton was running a child sex ring there. So even though Joe Biden has already been inaugurated and is functioning as the U.S. president, QAnon thinks Trump will somehow reclaim the mantle or maybe that they’ll reclaim it for him. As QAnon expert Travis View told CNN, QAnon acolytes don't come to their beliefs because of evidence. "They believe things because it excites them to be a part of this grand story. So, as a consequence of that, really no amount of real reasoning or counterargument or debunking is very effective on them.”

