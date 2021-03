Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 22:45 Hits: 0

If U.S.-Turkey relations were already strained under Trump, Biden’s pressure on Ankara raises questions about the relationship with a longtime NATO ally.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/03/03/biden-erdogan-turkey-silent-treatment-diplomacy-middle-east-syria-crisis-nato/