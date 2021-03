Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 22:15 Hits: 2

A group of five senators on Wednesday called on tech giant Amazon and its CEO Jeff Bezos to provide additional information on the company’s recently installed artificial intelligence-equipped cameras in its delivery vans. Sens. Ed Markey (D-...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/541494-senators-question-bezos-amazon-about-cameras-placed-in-delivery-vans