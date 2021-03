Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 23:44 Hits: 2

The Senate won't take up its coronavirus relief bill until Thursday, as Democrats wait to get the green light that the legislation complies with arcane budget rules. The chamber had been expected to vote to proceed to the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/541526-senate-coronavirus-bill-delayed-until-thursday