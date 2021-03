Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 02:29 Hits: 1

Ethan Nordean, 30, faces multiple federal charges related to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. Justice Department lawyers argued he helped plan the assault.

(Image credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/03/973514374/doj-fails-to-convince-judge-to-keep-member-of-proud-boys-leadership-behind-bars