Biden Rightly Rips GOP Governors For 'Neanderthal' Decisions

Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021

Just as we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, Texas governor Greg Abbott wants to snuff it out with his reckless reopening of the state and revocation of the mask mandate. Just down the road a piece, Mississippi governor Tate Reeves is hot on Abbott's heels, declaring the state open for business, COVID variants, death and misery. Because liberty, or freedom, or just a distraction from the disaster that is their states after the big freeze driven by climate change. Who knows? Joe Biden is not happy about it, as he made clear after giving a statement on how he intends to battle cancer and wrestle it to the ground, and kill it forever as a killer of people. When asked by reporters, Biden was...chagrinned. "We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we're able to get vaccines in people's arms. We've been able to move that all the way up to the end of May to have enough for every American to get -- every adult American to get a shot," he said. And the last thing -- the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that, in the meantime, everything is fine, take off your mask. " "Forget it. It still matters," he cautioned.

