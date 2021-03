Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021

A bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to repeal two military authorizations, effectively curbing President Biden’s war powers.The bill, spearheaded by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.), would repeal the 1991 and...

