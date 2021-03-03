You Will Love Stacey Abrams' Answer About Donald 2024

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 17:44 Hits: 3

Stacey Abrams knows how to answer a question about that failed president we just got rid of. On Tuesday night's Late, Late Show with James Corden, the host asked Abrams about that guy's CPAC speech, where he hinted at a 2024 run. "I don't care what that man does." said Abrams. "The film I produced, All In: The Fight for Democracy, is about how we can't be stymied by one person or one idea, that we have to be focused on our goals. And the goal of full inclusion in our democracy, means that we can't give the attention that a megalomaniacal narcissistic authoritarian failed president wants. The extent to which we focus our attention on him, and not on the people who need our help, we are doing exactly what he wants. And now I've given him thirty seconds more than I ever intended to." Here's the trailer for Stacey Abram's movie, which is widely expected to receive an Oscar nomination this year: [embed eid="44510" /]

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/you-will-love-stacey-abrams-answer-about