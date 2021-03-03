Army Covered Up Mike Flynn's Brother's Participation In National Guard Call

Articles

What's that, you say? Another member of the Flynn family caught up in lies and traitorous behavior? Color me shocked. Major General William Walker testified that Michael Flynn's younger brother was indeed on the phone call while the Capitol was being overwhelmed by violent insurrectionists on January 6. The Army had previously denied Flynn's presence on the call D.C. Police Chief Steven Sund placed, requesting back up from the National Guard to help secure the building. Not only was Lt. General Charles Flynn on the call, over by 1:49 p.m. that day, he was one of the people arguing that the "optics" of having the National Guard show up to protect Congress and the Capitol wouldn't be good. It took over three hours for the "optics" of NOT having them there to get bad enough to send them in. According to Maj. Gen. Walker's written prepared remarks, “The approval for Chief Sund’s request would eventually come from the Acting Secretary of Defense and be relayed to me by Army Senior Leaders at 5:08pm–three hours and 19 minutes later."

