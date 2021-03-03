Seditious Republican Running For Alvin, TX School Board Reelection

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021

Alvin is a little racist town just south of me. Here is their school board. Now, I know your first thought is, “Isn’t that a nice Mormon family. It looks like all the wives made their own clothes. That’s handy.” It isn’t. It’s the damn school board. We’re going to talk about only one of them. I just thought you’d enjoy seeing them all. The woman in the black polka-dot dress in the back. Her name is Julie Pickren. She’s running for re-election. She spoke at the Pearland (bigger small city next to Alvin) Republican Club in January. Her topic: a report from the January 6th March for Trump event. Yeah, she was there and proud of it. She even claimed the people breaking into the capitol were antifa members. She’s running for the damn school board. Published with permission of JuanitaJean.com

