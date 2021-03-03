Former White House Physician To Andrew Cuomo: Dude, Hold My Beer!

Articles

Hoo boy. Ronny Jackson makes Andrew Cuomo sound like Mr. Rogers! The Department of Defense inspector general looked into allegations about the former White House physician who's now a Republican congressman, and it ain't pretty. Remember, what's in this report are only the incidents witnesses reported. Via CNN: The Department of Defense inspector general has issued a scathing review of Rep. Ronny Jackson during his time serving as the top White House physician, concluding that he made "sexual and denigrating" comments about a female subordinate, violated the policy for drinking alcohol while on a presidential trip and took prescription-strength sleeping medication that prompted concerns from his colleagues about his ability to provide proper care. The findings outlined in the report, which was obtained by CNN prior to its expected release on Wednesday, stem from a years-long IG investigation into Jackson -- who currently represents Texas in the House of Representatives and sits on the House Armed Services subcommittee overseeing military personnel -- that was launched in 2018 and examines allegations that date back to his time serving during the Obama and Trump administrations. Members of Congress were briefed on the IG report findings on Tuesday, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

