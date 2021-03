Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 04:23 Hits: 4

Former Parler CEO John Matze was stripped of all of his shares in the alternative social media company after a dispute with co-founder Rebekah Mercer. The company was nearing a $1 billion valuation.

(Image credit: picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/02/973083119/former-parler-ceo-matze-stripped-of-all-company-shares-upon-firing-sources-say