Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 16:19 Hits: 1

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday that the bureau has no evidence that far-left violent extremists were involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.“We have not to date seen any evidence of anarchist violent extremists or people...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/541190-wray-says-no-evidence-of-antifa-involvement-on-jan-6-attack