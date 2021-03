Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 20:32 Hits: 4

The Senate confirmed Gina Raimondo as Commerce secretary on Tuesday in a broad bipartisan vote despite early GOP efforts to block her nomination.Raimondo, who has served as governor of Rhode Island since 2015, was confirmed in an 84-15 vote.As...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/541261-senate-confirms-bidens-commerce-secretary-pick-gina-raimondo