Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 20:32 Hits: 4

President Biden on Tuesday urged Senate Democrats to stay united and quickly pass a coronavirus relief bill, as the caucus is trying to navigate some high-profile squabbles.Biden's message, delivered during a virtual conference call, comes as the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/541266-biden-tells-senate-dems-to-stick-together-quickly-pass-coronavirus