Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 16:55 Hits: 4

FBI Director Christopher Wray is being questioned by lawmakers about the bureau's response to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the rising threat from domestic violent extremists.

