CPAC Flips Out Over Hyatt Statement, But There's A Twist

The Nazi Rune Stage Scandal at CPAC took an odd twist in the past day. As we wrote yesterday, Hyatt Hotels and their damage control PR department worked overtime to distance their brand from the Nazi rune-shaped stage at the CPAC event, held at Hyatt Orlando. CPAC's "attorney," David H. Safavian, wrote a stern letter to Hyatt condemning them for, of course, cancel culture! This letter to Hyatt Hotels is our declaration that we will not let them cancel us with these lies. @Hyatt #AmericaUnCanceled #CPAC2021Read our statement here: https://t.co/36tjIrUbEW pic.twitter.com/IcfKmFd8TU — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) March 1, 2021

