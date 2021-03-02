Capitol Hill Rioter Bragged He Disguised Himself As 'Antifa', Fought 'Bad Cops'

Articles

After he texted his brother about his accomplishments on that day, his brother shot back, "What the actual fuck is wrong with you?", later telling a friend about his brother's stupidity. The friend tipped off the FBI. Source: Daily Beast A man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol texted his brother that he was among the “ANTIFA Trump supporters” at the riot, and had fought with police officers, according to an FBI warrant unsealed Tuesday. Willam Robert Norwood—who faces charges of disorderly conduct, attempting to disrupt government proceedings, and stealing government property—told a group chat that he “fought 4 cops,” who “were ordered to allow Antifa to get away with anything,” according to screenshots attached in the affidavit. “I was there. I took his suit,” Norwood wrote, before sending the chat a selfie in which he appeared to wear a Capitol Police vest. His brother then responded, “What the actual fuck is wrong with you?” To which Norwood responded, according to the affidavit: “I fought 4 cops…The cops who acted shitty got exactly what they deserved . . . The ones who were cool, got help.” Norwood’s brother told a friend about the texts, according to the warrant; that friend subsequently tipped off the FBI.

