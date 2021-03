Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 14:38 Hits: 7

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is introducing a measure that would require background checks for all gun sales.

(Image credit: Jeff Roberson/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/02/972682548/house-lawmakers-launch-fresh-efforts-to-overhaul-nations-gun-laws