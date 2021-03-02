CDC Director: States Should Not Lift Restrictions, Could Lose 'Hard-Earned' Ground

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021

"We begin with a sober warning from the CDC director," Alysin Camerota said. Please hear me clearly. At this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained. Now is not the time to relax. "Here's why she's saying that," Camerota said. "After falling for weeks, new coronavirus cases are plateauing at a very high level. This could be caused by the highly contagious new variants. This as a lot of states are easing their restrictions, reopening restaurants, theaters and they're entirely removing some indoor dining restrictions. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson's newly approved single dose vaccine could start going into arms today, but the amount available is much lower than originally promised." "Joining us is Ashish Jha, head of Brown University School of Public Health. Do you agree with Director Walensky that we could erase all of the gains we have made since the vaccines came on board, if we don't watch what we do over the next few weeks?" "Yes, good morning and thanks for having me on. The reason she's right is, while things are way better than they were about a month and a half ago, the level of infection in the country right now is the same as at the peak of the summer surge. We're not like in great shape. And we have variants. And variants are starting to take over. If they become dominant and we relax restrictions, I think we can absolutely see a huge spike that will really lead to a lot more suffering. Rochelle Walensky is right," Jha said.

