Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 10:06 Hits: 4

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft about the next steps the U.S. should take to get Iran back to the negotiating table.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/02/972742635/iran-rejects-u-s-offer-to-hold-direct-nuclear-talks