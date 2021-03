Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 10:06 Hits: 4

A new law signed by Montana's Republican governor will soon give college students in the state the right to carry a concealed weapon on campus without a permit. The measure has been polarizing.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/02/972742656/montanas-governor-says-conceal-carry-law-bolsters-self-defense-rights