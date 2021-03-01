Politics Podcast: What Will Democrats Do When Their Agenda Hits A Roadblock?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 22:22 Hits: 1

The Senate parliamentarian ruled on Thursday that Democrats could not raise the federal minimum wage using the reconciliation process, effectively meaning Democrats will need 60 Senate votes to enact that policy. That represents the first of many expected procedural roadblocks to the Democratic agenda over the next two years. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses Democratic lawmakers’ varying views on how to approach Senate rules and the filibuster in particular. They also look to the speeches from the past weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference for indications about where the Republican party is headed.

