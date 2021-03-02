CPAC And The Broader Republican Party Agree: It’s Trump’s Party For Now.

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 01:30 Hits: 1

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks to the past weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference for indications of where the Republican party is headed. They also discuss divisions among Democratic lawmakers on how to approach Senate rules and the filibuster.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/cpac-and-the-broader-republican-party-agree-its-trumps-party-for-now/