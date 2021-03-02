The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

CPAC And The Broader Republican Party Agree: It’s Trump’s Party For Now.

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew looks to the past weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference for indications of where the Republican party is headed. They also discuss divisions among Democratic lawmakers on how to approach Senate rules and the filibuster.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/cpac-and-the-broader-republican-party-agree-its-trumps-party-for-now/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version