Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 00:16 Hits: 2

Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was briefly hospitalized over the weekend after a fall in Boston, receiving a number of stitches as a result.Speaking to reporters Monday evening, the Utah Republican said that he "had a tough weekend" before...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/541119-romney-released-from-hospital-after-fall-over-the-weekend